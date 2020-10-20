1 WST to JMD - Convert Samoan Tala to Jamaican Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

56.96375 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 0.0175550 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Samoan Tala to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:47 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Jamaican Dollar

wst
WST
jmd
JMD
1 WST56.9638 JMD
5 WST284.819 JMD
10 WST569.638 JMD
25 WST1,424.09 JMD
50 WST2,848.19 JMD
100 WST5,696.38 JMD
500 WST28,481.9 JMD
1,000 WST56,963.8 JMD
5,000 WST284,819 JMD
10,000 WST569,638 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to Samoan Tala

jmd
JMD
wst
WST
1 JMD0.017555 WST
5 JMD0.0877751 WST
10 JMD0.17555 WST
25 JMD0.438876 WST
50 JMD0.877751 WST
100 JMD1.7555 WST
500 JMD8.77751 WST
1,000 JMD17.555 WST
5,000 JMD87.7751 WST
10,000 JMD175.55 WST

WST to JMD Chart

1 WST = 0 JMD

1 Samoan Tala to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
57.28358.196
Low
56.73255.692
Average
56.98756.779
Volatility
0.27%0.70%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

jmd

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

