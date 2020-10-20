1 WST to EEK - Convert Samoan Tala to Estonian Krooni

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

5.2901057 Estonian Krooni

1 EEK = 0.189032 WST

EEK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:46 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Estonian Kroon

wst
WST
eek
EEK
1 WST5.29011 EEK
5 WST26.4505 EEK
10 WST52.9011 EEK
25 WST132.253 EEK
50 WST264.505 EEK
100 WST529.011 EEK
500 WST2,645.05 EEK
1,000 WST5,290.11 EEK
5,000 WST26,450.5 EEK
10,000 WST52,901.1 EEK

Convert Estonian Kroon to Samoan Tala

eek
EEK
wst
WST
1 EEK0.189032 WST
5 EEK0.945161 WST
10 EEK1.89032 WST
25 EEK4.7258 WST
50 EEK9.45161 WST
100 EEK18.9032 WST
500 EEK94.5161 WST
1,000 EEK189.032 WST
5,000 EEK945.161 WST
10,000 EEK1,890.32 WST

WST to EEK Chart

1 WST = 0 EEK

1 Samoan Tala to Estonian Kroon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.342750.34956
Low
0.335300.33476
Average
0.340350.33884
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

, ratings