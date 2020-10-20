1 WST to BGN - Convert Samoan Tala to Bulgarian Leva

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.66151738 Bulgarian Leva

1 BGN = 1.51168 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Bulgarian Lev conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:28 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Bulgarian Lev

wst
WST
bgn
BGN
1 WST0.661517 BGN
5 WST3.30759 BGN
10 WST6.61517 BGN
25 WST16.5379 BGN
50 WST33.0759 BGN
100 WST66.1517 BGN
500 WST330.759 BGN
1,000 WST661.517 BGN
5,000 WST3,307.59 BGN
10,000 WST6,615.17 BGN

Convert Bulgarian Lev to Samoan Tala

bgn
BGN
wst
WST
1 BGN1.51168 WST
5 BGN7.55838 WST
10 BGN15.1168 WST
25 BGN37.7919 WST
50 BGN75.5838 WST
100 BGN151.168 WST
500 BGN755.838 WST
1,000 BGN1,511.68 WST
5,000 BGN7,558.38 WST
10,000 BGN15,116.8 WST

WST to BGN Chart

1 WST = 0 BGN

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Bulgarian Lev stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.670370.68368
Low
0.655790.65474
Average
0.665660.66271
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

