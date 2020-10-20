1 WST to BDT - Convert Samoan Tala to Bangladeshi Takas

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

42.782861 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 0.0233738 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:01 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Bangladeshi Taka

wst
WST
bdt
BDT
1 WST42.7829 BDT
5 WST213.914 BDT
10 WST427.829 BDT
25 WST1,069.57 BDT
50 WST2,139.14 BDT
100 WST4,278.29 BDT
500 WST21,391.4 BDT
1,000 WST42,782.9 BDT
5,000 WST213,914 BDT
10,000 WST427,829 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Samoan Tala

bdt
BDT
wst
WST
1 BDT0.0233738 WST
5 BDT0.116869 WST
10 BDT0.233738 WST
25 BDT0.584346 WST
50 BDT1.16869 WST
100 BDT2.33738 WST
500 BDT11.6869 WST
1,000 BDT23.3738 WST
5,000 BDT116.869 WST
10,000 BDT233.738 WST

WST to BDT Chart

1 WST = 0 BDT

1 Samoan Tala to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
43.23343.776
Low
42.76139.397
Average
43.01441.758
Volatility
0.27%1.03%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

