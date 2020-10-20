1 WST to AUD - Convert Samoan Tala to Australian Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.54319986 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 1.84094 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:31 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Australian Dollar

wst
WST
aud
AUD
1 WST0.5432 AUD
5 WST2.716 AUD
10 WST5.432 AUD
25 WST13.58 AUD
50 WST27.16 AUD
100 WST54.32 AUD
500 WST271.6 AUD
1,000 WST543.2 AUD
5,000 WST2,716 AUD
10,000 WST5,432 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to Samoan Tala

aud
AUD
wst
WST
1 AUD1.84094 WST
5 AUD9.20472 WST
10 AUD18.4094 WST
25 AUD46.0236 WST
50 AUD92.0472 WST
100 AUD184.094 WST
500 AUD920.472 WST
1,000 AUD1,840.94 WST
5,000 AUD9,204.72 WST
10,000 AUD18,409.4 WST

WST to AUD Chart

1 WST = 0 AUD

1 Samoan Tala to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.558470.57562
Low
0.546410.54520
Average
0.550930.55291
Volatility
0.46%0.81%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

aud

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings