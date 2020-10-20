1 MTL to XRP - Convert Maltese Liri to Ripple

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

6.2450076 Ripple

1 XRP = 0.160128 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ripple

mtl
MTL
xrp
XRP
1 MTL6.24501 XRP
5 MTL31.225 XRP
10 MTL62.4501 XRP
25 MTL156.125 XRP
50 MTL312.25 XRP
100 MTL624.501 XRP
500 MTL3,122.5 XRP
1,000 MTL6,245.01 XRP
5,000 MTL31,225 XRP
10,000 MTL62,450.1 XRP

Convert Ripple to Maltese Lira

xrp
XRP
mtl
MTL
1 XRP0.160128 MTL
5 XRP0.80064 MTL
10 XRP1.60128 MTL
25 XRP4.0032 MTL
50 XRP8.0064 MTL
100 XRP16.0128 MTL
500 XRP80.064 MTL
1,000 XRP160.128 MTL
5,000 XRP800.64 MTL
10,000 XRP1,601.28 MTL

MTL to XRP Chart

1 MTL = 0 XRP

1 Maltese Lira to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.49442.4944
Low
2.06881.7346
Average
2.21352.0980
Volatility
2.18%2.67%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

