1 MTL to XDR - Convert Maltese Liri to IMF Special Drawing Rights

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9088836 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 0.523866 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:10 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to IMF Special Drawing Rights

mtl
MTL
xdr
XDR
1 MTL1.90888 XDR
5 MTL9.54442 XDR
10 MTL19.0888 XDR
25 MTL47.7221 XDR
50 MTL95.4442 XDR
100 MTL190.888 XDR
500 MTL954.442 XDR
1,000 MTL1,908.88 XDR
5,000 MTL9,544.42 XDR
10,000 MTL19,088.8 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Maltese Lira

xdr
XDR
mtl
MTL
1 XDR0.523866 MTL
5 XDR2.61933 MTL
10 XDR5.23866 MTL
25 XDR13.0967 MTL
50 XDR26.1933 MTL
100 XDR52.3866 MTL
500 XDR261.933 MTL
1,000 XDR523.866 MTL
5,000 XDR2,619.33 MTL
10,000 XDR5,238.66 MTL

MTL to XDR Chart

1 MTL = 0 XDR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.821080.82190
Low
0.812750.80803
Average
0.815380.81547
Volatility
0.20%0.18%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

More IMF Special Drawing Rights info

