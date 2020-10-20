1 MTL to VES - Convert Maltese Liri to Venezuelan Bolívares

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

91.931842 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 0.0108776 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Venezuelan Bolívar

mtl
MTL
ves
VES
1 MTL91.9318 VES
5 MTL459.659 VES
10 MTL919.318 VES
25 MTL2,298.3 VES
50 MTL4,596.59 VES
100 MTL9,193.18 VES
500 MTL45,965.9 VES
1,000 MTL91,931.8 VES
5,000 MTL459,659 VES
10,000 MTL919,318 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Maltese Lira

ves
VES
mtl
MTL
1 VES0.0108776 MTL
5 VES0.0543881 MTL
10 VES0.108776 MTL
25 VES0.271941 MTL
50 VES0.543881 MTL
100 VES1.08776 MTL
500 VES5.43881 MTL
1,000 VES10.8776 MTL
5,000 VES54.3881 MTL
10,000 VES108.776 MTL

MTL to VES Chart

1 MTL = 0 VES

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
39.96439.964
Low
38.74238.494
Average
39.14839.190
Volatility
0.56%0.40%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings