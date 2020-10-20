1 MTL to VEF - Convert Maltese Liri to Venezuelan Bolívares

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9,193,184.22 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.000000108776 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Venezuelan Bolívar

mtl
MTL
vef
VEF
1 MTL9,193,180 VEF
5 MTL45,965,900 VEF
10 MTL91,931,800 VEF
25 MTL229,830,000 VEF
50 MTL459,659,000 VEF
100 MTL919,318,000 VEF
500 MTL4,596,590,000 VEF
1,000 MTL9,193,180,000 VEF
5,000 MTL45,965,900,000 VEF
10,000 MTL91,931,800,000 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Maltese Lira

vef
VEF
mtl
MTL
1 VEF0.000000108776 MTL
5 VEF0.000000543881 MTL
10 VEF0.00000108776 MTL
25 VEF0.00000271941 MTL
50 VEF0.00000543881 MTL
100 VEF0.0000108776 MTL
500 VEF0.0000543881 MTL
1,000 VEF0.000108776 MTL
5,000 VEF0.000543881 MTL
10,000 VEF0.00108776 MTL

MTL to VEF Chart

1 MTL = 0 VEF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,996,4003,996,400
Low
3,874,2003,849,400
Average
3,914,8003,919,000
Volatility
0.56%0.40%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings