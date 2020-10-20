1.00 Maltese Lira =
5.9519421 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 0.168012 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
TOP
|1 MTL
|5.95194 TOP
|5 MTL
|29.7597 TOP
|10 MTL
|59.5194 TOP
|25 MTL
|148.799 TOP
|50 MTL
|297.597 TOP
|100 MTL
|595.194 TOP
|500 MTL
|2,975.97 TOP
|1,000 MTL
|5,951.94 TOP
|5,000 MTL
|29,759.7 TOP
|10,000 MTL
|59,519.4 TOP
1 MTL = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.5631
|2.5734
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.4950
|2.4950
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.5287
|2.5411
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.70%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
