1.00 Maltese Lira =
56,744.498 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.0000176229 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
SLL
|1 MTL
|56,744.5 SLL
|5 MTL
|283,722 SLL
|10 MTL
|567,445 SLL
|25 MTL
|1,418,610 SLL
|50 MTL
|2,837,220 SLL
|100 MTL
|5,674,450 SLL
|500 MTL
|28,372,200 SLL
|1,000 MTL
|56,744,500 SLL
|5,000 MTL
|283,722,000 SLL
|10,000 MTL
|567,445,000 SLL
1 MTL = 0 SLL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|24,491
|25,067
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|23,993
|23,977
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|24,206
|24,359
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.More Sierra Leonean Leone info
