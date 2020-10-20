1 MTL to PLN - Convert Maltese Liri to Polish Zlotych

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9.9760292 Polish Zlotych

1 PLN = 0.100240 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Polish Zloty conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:08 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Polish Zloty

mtl
MTL
pln
PLN
1 MTL9.97603 PLN
5 MTL49.8801 PLN
10 MTL99.7603 PLN
25 MTL249.401 PLN
50 MTL498.801 PLN
100 MTL997.603 PLN
500 MTL4,988.01 PLN
1,000 MTL9,976.03 PLN
5,000 MTL49,880.1 PLN
10,000 MTL99,760.3 PLN

Convert Polish Zloty to Maltese Lira

pln
PLN
mtl
MTL
1 PLN0.10024 MTL
5 PLN0.501201 MTL
10 PLN1.0024 MTL
25 PLN2.50601 MTL
50 PLN5.01201 MTL
100 PLN10.024 MTL
500 PLN50.1201 MTL
1,000 PLN100.24 MTL
5,000 PLN501.201 MTL
10,000 PLN1,002.4 MTL

MTL to PLN Chart

1 MTL = 0 PLN

1 Maltese Lira to Polish Zloty stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.38674.3867
Low
4.27324.2524
Average
4.32314.3031
Volatility
0.39%0.36%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

pln

PLN - Polish Zloty

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.

More Polish Zloty info

