1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.96993691 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 1.03099 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
OMR
|1 MTL
|0.969937 OMR
|5 MTL
|4.84968 OMR
|10 MTL
|9.69937 OMR
|25 MTL
|24.2484 OMR
|50 MTL
|48.4968 OMR
|100 MTL
|96.9937 OMR
|500 MTL
|484.968 OMR
|1,000 MTL
|969.937 OMR
|5,000 MTL
|4,849.68 OMR
|10,000 MTL
|9,699.37 OMR
1 MTL = 0 OMR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41930
|0.41990
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41116
|0.40884
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.41395
|0.41441
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Omani Rial info
