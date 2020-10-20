1 MTL to NZD - Convert Maltese Liri to New Zealand Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4.1178023 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 0.242848 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:08 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to New Zealand Dollar

mtl
MTL
nzd
NZD
1 MTL4.1178 NZD
5 MTL20.589 NZD
10 MTL41.178 NZD
25 MTL102.945 NZD
50 MTL205.89 NZD
100 MTL411.78 NZD
500 MTL2,058.9 NZD
1,000 MTL4,117.8 NZD
5,000 MTL20,589 NZD
10,000 MTL41,178 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to Maltese Lira

nzd
NZD
mtl
MTL
1 NZD0.242848 MTL
5 NZD1.21424 MTL
10 NZD2.42848 MTL
25 NZD6.0712 MTL
50 NZD12.1424 MTL
100 NZD24.2848 MTL
500 NZD121.424 MTL
1,000 NZD242.848 MTL
5,000 NZD1,214.24 MTL
10,000 NZD2,428.48 MTL

MTL to NZD Chart

1 MTL = 0 NZD

1 Maltese Lira to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.77041.8144
Low
1.74291.7429
Average
1.75531.7779
Volatility
0.25%0.28%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

