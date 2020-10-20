1 MTL to NPR - Convert Maltese Liri to Nepalese Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

336.73098 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 0.00296973 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:06 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Nepalese Rupee

mtl
MTL
npr
NPR
1 MTL336.731 NPR
5 MTL1,683.65 NPR
10 MTL3,367.31 NPR
25 MTL8,418.27 NPR
50 MTL16,836.5 NPR
100 MTL33,673.1 NPR
500 MTL168,365 NPR
1,000 MTL336,731 NPR
5,000 MTL1,683,650 NPR
10,000 MTL3,367,310 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Maltese Lira

npr
NPR
mtl
MTL
1 NPR0.00296973 MTL
5 NPR0.0148486 MTL
10 NPR0.0296973 MTL
25 NPR0.0742432 MTL
50 NPR0.148486 MTL
100 NPR0.296973 MTL
500 NPR1.48486 MTL
1,000 NPR2.96973 MTL
5,000 NPR14.8486 MTL
10,000 NPR29.6973 MTL

MTL to NPR Chart

1 MTL = 0 NPR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
145.67145.67
Low
142.89142.03
Average
143.71143.75
Volatility
0.29%0.25%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Nepalese Rupee info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings