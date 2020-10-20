1 MTL to JMD - Convert Maltese Liri to Jamaican Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

392.98521 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 0.00254463 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:03 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Jamaican Dollar

mtl
MTL
jmd
JMD
1 MTL392.985 JMD
5 MTL1,964.93 JMD
10 MTL3,929.85 JMD
25 MTL9,824.63 JMD
50 MTL19,649.3 JMD
100 MTL39,298.5 JMD
500 MTL196,493 JMD
1,000 MTL392,985 JMD
5,000 MTL1,964,930 JMD
10,000 MTL3,929,850 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to Maltese Lira

jmd
JMD
mtl
MTL
1 JMD0.00254463 MTL
5 JMD0.0127231 MTL
10 JMD0.0254463 MTL
25 JMD0.0636156 MTL
50 JMD0.127231 MTL
100 JMD0.254463 MTL
500 JMD1.27231 MTL
1,000 JMD2.54463 MTL
5,000 JMD12.7231 MTL
10,000 JMD25.4463 MTL

MTL to JMD Chart

1 MTL = 0 JMD

1 Maltese Lira to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
169.46170.00
Low
166.26164.35
Average
167.41167.60
Volatility
0.36%0.34%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

jmd

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

