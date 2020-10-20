1.00 Maltese Lira =
41,140.212 Indonesian Rupiahs
1 IDR = 0.0000243071 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
41,140.212 Indonesian Rupiahs
1 IDR = 0.0000243071 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
IDR
|1 MTL
|41,140.2 IDR
|5 MTL
|205,701 IDR
|10 MTL
|411,402 IDR
|25 MTL
|1,028,510 IDR
|50 MTL
|2,057,010 IDR
|100 MTL
|4,114,020 IDR
|500 MTL
|20,570,100 IDR
|1,000 MTL
|41,140,200 IDR
|5,000 MTL
|205,701,000 IDR
|10,000 MTL
|411,402,000 IDR
1 MTL = 0 IDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17,748
|17,748
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17,494
|16,925
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|17,600
|17,428
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.More Indonesian Rupiah info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings