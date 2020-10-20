1.00 Maltese Lira =
1.9739312 Gibraltar Pounds
1 GIP = 0.506603 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
GIP
|1 MTL
|1.97393 GIP
|5 MTL
|9.86966 GIP
|10 MTL
|19.7393 GIP
|25 MTL
|49.3483 GIP
|50 MTL
|98.6966 GIP
|100 MTL
|197.393 GIP
|500 MTL
|986.966 GIP
|1,000 MTL
|1,973.93 GIP
|5,000 MTL
|9,869.66 GIP
|10,000 MTL
|19,739.3 GIP
1 MTL = 0 GIP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85199
|0.86268
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.84190
|0.84190
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.84658
|0.85290
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18%
|0.17%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.More Gibraltar Pound info
