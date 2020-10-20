1 MTL to GGP - Convert Maltese Liri to Guernsey Pounds

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9739312 Guernsey Pounds

1 GGP = 0.506603 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Guernsey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:54 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Guernsey Pound

1 MTL1.97393 GGP
5 MTL9.86966 GGP
10 MTL19.7393 GGP
25 MTL49.3483 GGP
50 MTL98.6966 GGP
100 MTL197.393 GGP
500 MTL986.966 GGP
1,000 MTL1,973.93 GGP
5,000 MTL9,869.66 GGP
10,000 MTL19,739.3 GGP

Convert Guernsey Pound to Maltese Lira

1 GGP0.506603 MTL
5 GGP2.53302 MTL
10 GGP5.06603 MTL
25 GGP12.6651 MTL
50 GGP25.3302 MTL
100 GGP50.6603 MTL
500 GGP253.302 MTL
1,000 GGP506.603 MTL
5,000 GGP2,533.02 MTL
10,000 GGP5,066.03 MTL

MTL to GGP Chart

1 MTL = 0 GGP

1 Maltese Lira to Guernsey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.851990.86268
Low
0.841900.84190
Average
0.846580.85290
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

