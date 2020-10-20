1 MTL to GEL - Convert Maltese Liri to Georgian Lari

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

6.9651823 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 0.143571 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:02 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Georgian Lari

mtl
MTL
gel
GEL
1 MTL6.96518 GEL
5 MTL34.8259 GEL
10 MTL69.6518 GEL
25 MTL174.13 GEL
50 MTL348.259 GEL
100 MTL696.518 GEL
500 MTL3,482.59 GEL
1,000 MTL6,965.18 GEL
5,000 MTL34,825.9 GEL
10,000 MTL69,651.8 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to Maltese Lira

gel
GEL
mtl
MTL
1 GEL0.143571 MTL
5 GEL0.717856 MTL
10 GEL1.43571 MTL
25 GEL3.58928 MTL
50 GEL7.17856 MTL
100 GEL14.3571 MTL
500 GEL71.7856 MTL
1,000 GEL143.571 MTL
5,000 GEL717.856 MTL
10,000 GEL1,435.71 MTL

MTL to GEL Chart

1 MTL = 0 GEL

1 Maltese Lira to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.09783.0978
Low
2.98912.8331
Average
3.03732.9553
Volatility
0.75%0.65%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

More Georgian Lari info

