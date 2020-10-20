1.00 Maltese Lira =
13.849825 Finnish Markkaa
1 FIM = 0.0722031 MTL
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
FIM
|1 MTL
|13.8498 FIM
|5 MTL
|69.2491 FIM
|10 MTL
|138.498 FIM
|25 MTL
|346.246 FIM
|50 MTL
|692.491 FIM
|100 MTL
|1,384.98 FIM
|500 MTL
|6,924.91 FIM
|1,000 MTL
|13,849.8 FIM
|5,000 MTL
|69,249.1 FIM
|10,000 MTL
|138,498 FIM
1 MTL = 0 FIM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0000
|1.0000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0000
|1.0000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.0000
|1.0000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.
