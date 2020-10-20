1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.000817104542581 Ethereum
1 ETH = 1,223.83 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
ETH
|1 MTL
|0.000817105 ETH
|5 MTL
|0.00408552 ETH
|10 MTL
|0.00817105 ETH
|25 MTL
|0.0204276 ETH
|50 MTL
|0.0408552 ETH
|100 MTL
|0.0817105 ETH
|500 MTL
|0.408552 ETH
|1,000 MTL
|0.817105 ETH
|5,000 MTL
|4.08552 ETH
|10,000 MTL
|8.17105 ETH
1 MTL = 0 ETH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035329
|0.00037399
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00028118
|0.00027897
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00030671
|0.00032166
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.24%
|3.14%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.More Ethereum info
