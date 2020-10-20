1 MTL to ETB - Convert Maltese Liri to Ethiopian Birrs

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

145.30553 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 0.00688205 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:01 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ethiopian Birr

mtl
MTL
etb
ETB
1 MTL145.306 ETB
5 MTL726.528 ETB
10 MTL1,453.06 ETB
25 MTL3,632.64 ETB
50 MTL7,265.28 ETB
100 MTL14,530.6 ETB
500 MTL72,652.8 ETB
1,000 MTL145,306 ETB
5,000 MTL726,528 ETB
10,000 MTL1,453,060 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to Maltese Lira

etb
ETB
mtl
MTL
1 ETB0.00688205 MTL
5 ETB0.0344103 MTL
10 ETB0.0688205 MTL
25 ETB0.172051 MTL
50 ETB0.344103 MTL
100 ETB0.688205 MTL
500 ETB3.44103 MTL
1,000 ETB6.88205 MTL
5,000 ETB34.4103 MTL
10,000 ETB68.8205 MTL

MTL to ETB Chart

1 MTL = 0 ETB

1 Maltese Lira to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
62.52462.581
Low
61.09060.369
Average
61.87661.675
Volatility
0.43%0.41%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

More Ethiopian Birr info

