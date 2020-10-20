1 MTL to ERN - Convert Maltese Liri to Eritrean Nakfas

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

37.809671 Eritrean Nakfas

1 ERN = 0.0264483 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Eritrean Nakfa conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:53 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Eritrean Nakfa

mtl
MTL
ern
ERN
1 MTL37.8097 ERN
5 MTL189.048 ERN
10 MTL378.097 ERN
25 MTL945.242 ERN
50 MTL1,890.48 ERN
100 MTL3,780.97 ERN
500 MTL18,904.8 ERN
1,000 MTL37,809.7 ERN
5,000 MTL189,048 ERN
10,000 MTL378,097 ERN

Convert Eritrean Nakfa to Maltese Lira

ern
ERN
mtl
MTL
1 ERN0.0264483 MTL
5 ERN0.132241 MTL
10 ERN0.264483 MTL
25 ERN0.661206 MTL
50 ERN1.32241 MTL
100 ERN2.64483 MTL
500 ERN13.2241 MTL
1,000 ERN26.4483 MTL
5,000 ERN132.241 MTL
10,000 ERN264.483 MTL

MTL to ERN Chart

1 MTL = 0 ERN

1 Maltese Lira to Eritrean Nakfa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
16.33716.360
Low
16.02015.931
Average
16.12916.148
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ern

ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.

More Eritrean Nakfa info

