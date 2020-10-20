1 MTL to DEM - Convert Maltese Liri to German Deutsche Marks

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4.5558584 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 0.219498 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

DEM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:52 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to German Deutsche Mark

mtl
MTL
dem
DEM
1 MTL4.55586 DEM
5 MTL22.7793 DEM
10 MTL45.5586 DEM
25 MTL113.896 DEM
50 MTL227.793 DEM
100 MTL455.586 DEM
500 MTL2,277.93 DEM
1,000 MTL4,555.86 DEM
5,000 MTL22,779.3 DEM
10,000 MTL45,558.6 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Maltese Lira

dem
DEM
mtl
MTL
1 DEM0.219498 MTL
5 DEM1.09749 MTL
10 DEM2.19498 MTL
25 DEM5.48744 MTL
50 DEM10.9749 MTL
100 DEM21.9498 MTL
500 DEM109.749 MTL
1,000 DEM219.498 MTL
5,000 DEM1,097.49 MTL
10,000 DEM2,194.98 MTL

MTL to DEM Chart

1 MTL = 0 DEM

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings