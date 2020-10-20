1.00 Maltese Lira =
34.329813 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 0.0291292 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
BWP
|1 MTL
|34.3298 BWP
|5 MTL
|171.649 BWP
|10 MTL
|343.298 BWP
|25 MTL
|858.245 BWP
|50 MTL
|1,716.49 BWP
|100 MTL
|3,432.98 BWP
|500 MTL
|17,164.9 BWP
|1,000 MTL
|34,329.8 BWP
|5,000 MTL
|171,649 BWP
|10,000 MTL
|343,298 BWP
1 MTL = 0 BWP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|14.925
|14.925
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|14.379
|14.379
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|14.634
|14.693
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.More Botswana Pula info
