1 MTL to BTN - Convert Maltese Liri to Bhutanese Ngultrums

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

210.44048 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 0.00475194 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:52 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bhutanese Ngultrum

mtl
MTL
btn
BTN
1 MTL210.44 BTN
5 MTL1,052.2 BTN
10 MTL2,104.4 BTN
25 MTL5,261.01 BTN
50 MTL10,522 BTN
100 MTL21,044 BTN
500 MTL105,220 BTN
1,000 MTL210,440 BTN
5,000 MTL1,052,200 BTN
10,000 MTL2,104,400 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Maltese Lira

btn
BTN
mtl
MTL
1 BTN0.00475194 MTL
5 BTN0.0237597 MTL
10 BTN0.0475194 MTL
25 BTN0.118798 MTL
50 BTN0.237597 MTL
100 BTN0.475194 MTL
500 BTN2.37597 MTL
1,000 BTN4.75194 MTL
5,000 BTN23.7597 MTL
10,000 BTN47.5194 MTL

MTL to BTN Chart

1 MTL = 0 BTN

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
91.00491.004
Low
89.26588.727
Average
89.77789.799
Volatility
0.29%0.25%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

More Bhutanese Ngultrum info

