1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.000045955503669 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 21,760.2 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
BTC
|1 MTL
|0.0000459555 BTC
|5 MTL
|0.000229778 BTC
|10 MTL
|0.000459555 BTC
|25 MTL
|0.00114889 BTC
|50 MTL
|0.00229778 BTC
|100 MTL
|0.00459555 BTC
|500 MTL
|0.0229778 BTC
|1,000 MTL
|0.0459555 BTC
|5,000 MTL
|0.229778 BTC
|10,000 MTL
|0.459555 BTC
1 MTL = 0 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018816
|0.000018816
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000015295
|0.000015163
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000016581
|0.000016502
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.80%
|2.32%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
