1 MTL to BOB - Convert Maltese Liri to Bolivian Bolivianos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

17.380302 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 0.0575364 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Bolivian Bolíviano conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bolivian Bolíviano

mtl
MTL
bob
BOB
1 MTL17.3803 BOB
5 MTL86.9015 BOB
10 MTL173.803 BOB
25 MTL434.508 BOB
50 MTL869.015 BOB
100 MTL1,738.03 BOB
500 MTL8,690.15 BOB
1,000 MTL17,380.3 BOB
5,000 MTL86,901.5 BOB
10,000 MTL173,803 BOB

Convert Bolivian Bolíviano to Maltese Lira

bob
BOB
mtl
MTL
1 BOB0.0575364 MTL
5 BOB0.287682 MTL
10 BOB0.575364 MTL
25 BOB1.43841 MTL
50 BOB2.87682 MTL
100 BOB5.75364 MTL
500 BOB28.7682 MTL
1,000 BOB57.5364 MTL
5,000 BOB287.682 MTL
10,000 BOB575.364 MTL

MTL to BOB Chart

1 MTL = 0 BOB

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Bolivian Bolíviano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.52147.5409
Low
7.36867.3511
Average
7.42777.4403
Volatility
0.32%0.32%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bob

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

More Bolivian Bolíviano info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings