1 MTL to BDT - Convert Maltese Liri to Bangladeshi Takas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

295.66216 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 0.00338224 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 01:59 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bangladeshi Taka

MTL
MTL
BDT
BDT
1 MTL295.662 BDT
5 MTL1,478.31 BDT
10 MTL2,956.62 BDT
25 MTL7,391.55 BDT
50 MTL14,783.1 BDT
100 MTL29,566.2 BDT
500 MTL147,831 BDT
1,000 MTL295,662 BDT
5,000 MTL1,478,310 BDT
10,000 MTL2,956,620 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Maltese Lira

BDT
BDT
MTL
MTL
1 BDT0.00338224 MTL
5 BDT0.0169112 MTL
10 BDT0.0338224 MTL
25 BDT0.084556 MTL
50 BDT0.169112 MTL
100 BDT0.338224 MTL
500 BDT1.69112 MTL
1,000 BDT3.38224 MTL
5,000 BDT16.9112 MTL
10,000 BDT33.8224 MTL

MTL to BDT Chart

1 MTL = 0 BDT

1 Maltese Lira to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
127.82128.05
Low
125.51116.58
Average
126.35123.33
Volatility
0.29%0.77%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

More Bangladeshi Taka info

, ratings