1 MTL to AWG - Convert Maltese Liri to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4.5119493 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 0.221634 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 04:51 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

mtl
MTL
awg
AWG
1 MTL4.51195 AWG
5 MTL22.5597 AWG
10 MTL45.1195 AWG
25 MTL112.799 AWG
50 MTL225.597 AWG
100 MTL451.195 AWG
500 MTL2,255.97 AWG
1,000 MTL4,511.95 AWG
5,000 MTL22,559.7 AWG
10,000 MTL45,119.5 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Maltese Lira

awg
AWG
mtl
MTL
1 AWG0.221634 MTL
5 AWG1.10817 MTL
10 AWG2.21634 MTL
25 AWG5.54084 MTL
50 AWG11.0817 MTL
100 AWG22.1634 MTL
500 AWG110.817 MTL
1,000 AWG221.634 MTL
5,000 AWG1,108.17 MTL
10,000 AWG2,216.34 MTL

MTL to AWG Chart

1 MTL = 0 AWG

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.94961.9524
Low
1.91181.9011
Average
1.92471.9270
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

