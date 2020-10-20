1 MRO to XDR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to IMF Special Drawing Rights

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019142802 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 522.390 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:08 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to IMF Special Drawing Rights

mro
MRO
xdr
XDR
1 MRO0.00191428 XDR
5 MRO0.0095714 XDR
10 MRO0.0191428 XDR
25 MRO0.047857 XDR
50 MRO0.095714 XDR
100 MRO0.191428 XDR
500 MRO0.95714 XDR
1,000 MRO1.91428 XDR
5,000 MRO9.5714 XDR
10,000 MRO19.1428 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xdr
XDR
mro
MRO
1 XDR522.39 MRO
5 XDR2,611.95 MRO
10 XDR5,223.9 MRO
25 XDR13,059.7 MRO
50 XDR26,119.5 MRO
100 XDR52,239 MRO
500 XDR261,195 MRO
1,000 XDR522,390 MRO
5,000 XDR2,611,950 MRO
10,000 XDR5,223,900 MRO

MRO to XDR Chart

1 MRO = 0 XDR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0193500.019350
Low
0.0190750.018845
Average
0.0192390.019131
Volatility
0.51%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

, ratings