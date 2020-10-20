1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0019142802 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 522.390 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
MRO
XDR
|1 MRO
|0.00191428 XDR
|5 MRO
|0.0095714 XDR
|10 MRO
|0.0191428 XDR
|25 MRO
|0.047857 XDR
|50 MRO
|0.095714 XDR
|100 MRO
|0.191428 XDR
|500 MRO
|0.95714 XDR
|1,000 MRO
|1.91428 XDR
|5,000 MRO
|9.5714 XDR
|10,000 MRO
|19.1428 XDR
1 MRO = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019350
|0.019350
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019075
|0.018845
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.019239
|0.019131
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.
