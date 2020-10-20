1 MRO to VUV - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.30138734 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 3.31799 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:05 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

mro
MRO
vuv
VUV
1 MRO0.301387 VUV
5 MRO1.50694 VUV
10 MRO3.01387 VUV
25 MRO7.53468 VUV
50 MRO15.0694 VUV
100 MRO30.1387 VUV
500 MRO150.694 VUV
1,000 MRO301.387 VUV
5,000 MRO1,506.94 VUV
10,000 MRO3,013.87 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to Mauritanian Ouguiya

vuv
VUV
mro
MRO
1 VUV3.31799 MRO
5 VUV16.5899 MRO
10 VUV33.1799 MRO
25 VUV82.9497 MRO
50 VUV165.899 MRO
100 VUV331.799 MRO
500 VUV1,658.99 MRO
1,000 VUV3,317.99 MRO
5,000 VUV16,589.9 MRO
10,000 VUV33,179.9 MRO

MRO to VUV Chart

1 MRO = 0 VUV

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.06983.1065
Low
2.98692.9649
Average
3.02943.0288
Volatility
0.88%0.84%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.

