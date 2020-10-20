1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.092202114 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 10.8457 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
VES
|1 MRO
|0.0922021 VES
|5 MRO
|0.461011 VES
|10 MRO
|0.922021 VES
|25 MRO
|2.30505 VES
|50 MRO
|4.61011 VES
|100 MRO
|9.22021 VES
|500 MRO
|46.1011 VES
|1,000 MRO
|92.2021 VES
|5,000 MRO
|461.011 VES
|10,000 MRO
|922.021 VES
1 MRO = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94733
|0.94733
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.91487
|0.90106
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.92389
|0.91936
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.81%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
