1 MRO to TZS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Tanzanian Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

6.6718993 Tanzanian Shillings

1 TZS = 0.149882 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tanzanian Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tanzanian Shilling

mro
MRO
tzs
TZS
1 MRO6.6719 TZS
5 MRO33.3595 TZS
10 MRO66.719 TZS
25 MRO166.797 TZS
50 MRO333.595 TZS
100 MRO667.19 TZS
500 MRO3,335.95 TZS
1,000 MRO6,671.9 TZS
5,000 MRO33,359.5 TZS
10,000 MRO66,719 TZS

Convert Tanzanian Shilling to Mauritanian Ouguiya

tzs
TZS
mro
MRO
1 TZS0.149882 MRO
5 TZS0.749412 MRO
10 TZS1.49882 MRO
25 TZS3.74706 MRO
50 TZS7.49412 MRO
100 TZS14.9882 MRO
500 TZS74.9412 MRO
1,000 TZS149.882 MRO
5,000 TZS749.412 MRO
10,000 TZS1,498.82 MRO

MRO to TZS Chart

1 MRO = 0 TZS

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tanzanian Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
67.95867.958
Low
65.46464.119
Average
66.55265.672
Volatility
0.86%0.67%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

tzs

TZS - Tanzanian Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.

