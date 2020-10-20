1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.017071946 Trinidadian Dollars
1 TTD = 58.5756 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
TTD
|1 MRO
|0.0170719 TTD
|5 MRO
|0.0853597 TTD
|10 MRO
|0.170719 TTD
|25 MRO
|0.426799 TTD
|50 MRO
|0.853597 TTD
|100 MRO
|1.70719 TTD
|500 MRO
|8.53597 TTD
|1,000 MRO
|17.0719 TTD
|5,000 MRO
|85.3597 TTD
|10,000 MRO
|170.719 TTD
1 MRO = 0 TTD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17331
|0.17331
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17052
|0.16719
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17211
|0.17133
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.More Trinidadian Dollar info
