1 MRO to TRL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Turkish Lira

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

82,562.292 Turkish Lira

1 TRL = 0.0000121121 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

TRL replaced by TRY

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkish Lira

mro
MRO
trl
TRL
1 MRO82,562.3 TRL
5 MRO412,811 TRL
10 MRO825,623 TRL
25 MRO2,064,060 TRL
50 MRO4,128,110 TRL
100 MRO8,256,230 TRL
500 MRO41,281,100 TRL
1,000 MRO82,562,300 TRL
5,000 MRO412,811,000 TRL
10,000 MRO825,623,000 TRL

Convert Turkish Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

trl
TRL
mro
MRO
1 TRL0.0000121121 MRO
5 TRL0.0000605603 MRO
10 TRL0.000121121 MRO
25 TRL0.000302802 MRO
50 TRL0.000605603 MRO
100 TRL0.00121121 MRO
500 TRL0.00605603 MRO
1,000 TRL0.0121121 MRO
5,000 TRL0.0605603 MRO
10,000 TRL0.121121 MRO

MRO to TRL Chart

1 MRO = 0 TRL

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.838280.83828
Low
0.814910.80322
Average
0.828070.81899
Volatility
0.65%0.57%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

