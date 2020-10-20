1 MRO to TMT - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Turkmenistani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0088321761 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMT = 113.222 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkmenistani Manat

mro
MRO
tmt
TMT
1 MRO0.00883218 TMT
5 MRO0.0441609 TMT
10 MRO0.0883218 TMT
25 MRO0.220804 TMT
50 MRO0.441609 TMT
100 MRO0.883218 TMT
500 MRO4.41609 TMT
1,000 MRO8.83218 TMT
5,000 MRO44.1609 TMT
10,000 MRO88.3218 TMT

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Mauritanian Ouguiya

tmt
TMT
mro
MRO
1 TMT113.222 MRO
5 TMT566.112 MRO
10 TMT1,132.22 MRO
25 TMT2,830.56 MRO
50 TMT5,661.12 MRO
100 TMT11,322.2 MRO
500 TMT56,611.2 MRO
1,000 TMT113,222 MRO
5,000 TMT566,112 MRO
10,000 TMT1,132,220 MRO

MRO to TMT Chart

1 MRO = 0 TMT

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0897090.089709
Low
0.0880190.086955
Average
0.0888820.088400
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

