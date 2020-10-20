1 MRO to TMM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Turkmenistani Manats

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

44.16088 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMM = 0.0226445 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

TMM replaced by TMT

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkmenistani Manat

mro
MRO
tmm
TMM
1 MRO44.1609 TMM
5 MRO220.804 TMM
10 MRO441.609 TMM
25 MRO1,104.02 TMM
50 MRO2,208.04 TMM
100 MRO4,416.09 TMM
500 MRO22,080.4 TMM
1,000 MRO44,160.9 TMM
5,000 MRO220,804 TMM
10,000 MRO441,609 TMM

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Mauritanian Ouguiya

tmm
TMM
mro
MRO
1 TMM0.0226445 MRO
5 TMM0.113222 MRO
10 TMM0.226445 MRO
25 TMM0.566112 MRO
50 TMM1.13222 MRO
100 TMM2.26445 MRO
500 TMM11.3222 MRO
1,000 TMM22.6445 MRO
5,000 TMM113.222 MRO
10,000 TMM226.445 MRO

MRO to TMM Chart

1 MRO = 0 TMM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0897090.089709
Low
0.0880190.086955
Average
0.0888820.088400
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

tmm

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

, ratings