1 MRO to TJS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Tajikistani Somoni

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.026906001 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 37.1664 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tajikistani Somoni

mro
MRO
tjs
TJS
1 MRO0.026906 TJS
5 MRO0.13453 TJS
10 MRO0.26906 TJS
25 MRO0.67265 TJS
50 MRO1.3453 TJS
100 MRO2.6906 TJS
500 MRO13.453 TJS
1,000 MRO26.906 TJS
5,000 MRO134.53 TJS
10,000 MRO269.06 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Mauritanian Ouguiya

tjs
TJS
mro
MRO
1 TJS37.1664 MRO
5 TJS185.832 MRO
10 TJS371.664 MRO
25 TJS929.161 MRO
50 TJS1,858.32 MRO
100 TJS3,716.64 MRO
500 TJS18,583.2 MRO
1,000 TJS37,166.4 MRO
5,000 TJS185,832 MRO
10,000 TJS371,664 MRO

MRO to TJS Chart

1 MRO = 0 TJS

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.274600.27773
Low
0.268270.26827
Average
0.270970.27310
Volatility
0.67%0.57%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

