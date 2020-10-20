1 MRO to SZL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Swazi Emalangeni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.046166125 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 21.6609 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swazi Lilangeni

mro
MRO
szl
SZL
1 MRO0.0461661 SZL
5 MRO0.230831 SZL
10 MRO0.461661 SZL
25 MRO1.15415 SZL
50 MRO2.30831 SZL
100 MRO4.61661 SZL
500 MRO23.0831 SZL
1,000 MRO46.1661 SZL
5,000 MRO230.831 SZL
10,000 MRO461.661 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to Mauritanian Ouguiya

szl
SZL
mro
MRO
1 SZL21.6609 MRO
5 SZL108.305 MRO
10 SZL216.609 MRO
25 SZL541.523 MRO
50 SZL1,083.05 MRO
100 SZL2,166.09 MRO
500 SZL10,830.5 MRO
1,000 SZL21,660.9 MRO
5,000 SZL108,305 MRO
10,000 SZL216,609 MRO

MRO to SZL Chart

1 MRO = 0 SZL

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.485640.48845
Low
0.455190.45507
Average
0.466520.46853
Volatility
0.94%0.87%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings