1 MRO to STN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.05751956 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 17.3854 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sao Tomean Dobra

mro
MRO
stn
STN
1 MRO0.0575196 STN
5 MRO0.287598 STN
10 MRO0.575196 STN
25 MRO1.43799 STN
50 MRO2.87598 STN
100 MRO5.75196 STN
500 MRO28.7598 STN
1,000 MRO57.5196 STN
5,000 MRO287.598 STN
10,000 MRO575.196 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Mauritanian Ouguiya

stn
STN
mro
MRO
1 STN17.3854 MRO
5 STN86.927 MRO
10 STN173.854 MRO
25 STN434.635 MRO
50 STN869.27 MRO
100 STN1,738.54 MRO
500 STN8,692.7 MRO
1,000 STN17,385.4 MRO
5,000 STN86,927 MRO
10,000 STN173,854 MRO

MRO to STN Chart

1 MRO = 0 STN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.589170.58972
Low
0.570050.56625
Average
0.581770.57826
Volatility
0.93%0.94%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

