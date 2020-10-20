1 MRO to SRG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Surinamese Guilders

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

77.084551 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.0129728 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

SRG replaced by SRD

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Surinamese Guilder

mro
MRO
srg
SRG
1 MRO77.0846 SRG
5 MRO385.423 SRG
10 MRO770.846 SRG
25 MRO1,927.11 SRG
50 MRO3,854.23 SRG
100 MRO7,708.46 SRG
500 MRO38,542.3 SRG
1,000 MRO77,084.6 SRG
5,000 MRO385,423 SRG
10,000 MRO770,846 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Mauritanian Ouguiya

srg
SRG
mro
MRO
1 SRG0.0129728 MRO
5 SRG0.0648638 MRO
10 SRG0.129728 MRO
25 SRG0.324319 MRO
50 SRG0.648638 MRO
100 SRG1.29728 MRO
500 SRG6.48638 MRO
1,000 SRG12.9728 MRO
5,000 SRG64.8638 MRO
10,000 SRG129.728 MRO

MRO to SRG Chart

1 MRO = 0 SRG

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.822880.88652
Low
0.768690.76869
Average
0.796290.82838
Volatility
1.89%2.06%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

