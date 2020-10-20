1 MRO to SDG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Sudanese Pounds

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.5169655 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 0.659211 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sudanese Pound

mro
MRO
sdg
SDG
1 MRO1.51697 SDG
5 MRO7.58483 SDG
10 MRO15.1697 SDG
25 MRO37.9241 SDG
50 MRO75.8483 SDG
100 MRO151.697 SDG
500 MRO758.483 SDG
1,000 MRO1,516.97 SDG
5,000 MRO7,584.83 SDG
10,000 MRO15,169.7 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sdg
SDG
mro
MRO
1 SDG0.659211 MRO
5 SDG3.29605 MRO
10 SDG6.59211 MRO
25 SDG16.4803 MRO
50 SDG32.9605 MRO
100 SDG65.9211 MRO
500 SDG329.605 MRO
1,000 SDG659.211 MRO
5,000 SDG3,296.05 MRO
10,000 SDG6,592.11 MRO

MRO to SDG Chart

1 MRO = 0 SDG

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
15.32815.328
Low
14.80714.363
Average
15.08215.005
Volatility
1.08%1.02%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

