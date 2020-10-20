1 MRO to PEN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Peruvian Soles

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0095904004 Peruvian Soles

1 PEN = 104.271 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Peruvian Sol conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:06 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Peruvian Sol

mro
MRO
pen
PEN
1 MRO0.0095904 PEN
5 MRO0.047952 PEN
10 MRO0.095904 PEN
25 MRO0.23976 PEN
50 MRO0.47952 PEN
100 MRO0.95904 PEN
500 MRO4.7952 PEN
1,000 MRO9.5904 PEN
5,000 MRO47.952 PEN
10,000 MRO95.904 PEN

Convert Peruvian Sol to Mauritanian Ouguiya

pen
PEN
mro
MRO
1 PEN104.271 MRO
5 PEN521.355 MRO
10 PEN1,042.71 MRO
25 PEN2,606.77 MRO
50 PEN5,213.55 MRO
100 PEN10,427.1 MRO
500 PEN52,135.5 MRO
1,000 PEN104,271 MRO
5,000 PEN521,355 MRO
10,000 PEN1,042,710 MRO

MRO to PEN Chart

1 MRO = 0 PEN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Peruvian Sol stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0974800.097480
Low
0.0944510.091959
Average
0.0961810.094673
Volatility
0.55%0.68%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

, ratings