1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0025248232 Panamanian Balboa
1 PAB = 396.067 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
PAB
|1 MRO
|0.00252482 PAB
|5 MRO
|0.0126241 PAB
|10 MRO
|0.0252482 PAB
|25 MRO
|0.0631206 PAB
|50 MRO
|0.126241 PAB
|100 MRO
|0.252482 PAB
|500 MRO
|1.26241 PAB
|1,000 MRO
|2.52482 PAB
|5,000 MRO
|12.6241 PAB
|10,000 MRO
|25.2482 PAB
1 MRO = 0 PAB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025604
|0.025604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025132
|0.024890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.025376
|0.025257
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..More Panamanian Balboa info
