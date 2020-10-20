1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0041332313 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 241.941 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
MRO
NZD
|1 MRO
|0.00413323 NZD
|5 MRO
|0.0206662 NZD
|10 MRO
|0.0413323 NZD
|25 MRO
|0.103331 NZD
|50 MRO
|0.206662 NZD
|100 MRO
|0.413323 NZD
|500 MRO
|2.06662 NZD
|1,000 MRO
|4.13323 NZD
|5,000 MRO
|20.6662 NZD
|10,000 MRO
|41.3323 NZD
1 MRO = 0 NZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041847
|0.042957
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.040811
|0.040811
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.041412
|0.041713
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.More New Zealand Dollar info
