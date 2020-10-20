1 MRO to MRU - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.10 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 10.0000 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:00 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mro
MRO
mru
MRU
1 MRO0.1 MRU
5 MRO0.5 MRU
10 MRO1 MRU
25 MRO2.5 MRU
50 MRO5 MRU
100 MRO10 MRU
500 MRO50 MRU
1,000 MRO100 MRU
5,000 MRO500 MRU
10,000 MRO1,000 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mru
MRU
mro
MRO
1 MRU10 MRO
5 MRU50 MRO
10 MRU100 MRO
25 MRU250 MRO
50 MRU500 MRO
100 MRU1,000 MRO
500 MRU5,000 MRO
1,000 MRU10,000 MRO
5,000 MRU50,000 MRO
10,000 MRU100,000 MRO

MRO to MRU Chart

1 MRO = 0 MRU

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings