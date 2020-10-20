1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.045061231 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 22.1920 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.045061231 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 22.1920 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
MDL
|1 MRO
|0.0450612 MDL
|5 MRO
|0.225306 MDL
|10 MRO
|0.450612 MDL
|25 MRO
|1.12653 MDL
|50 MRO
|2.25306 MDL
|100 MRO
|4.50612 MDL
|500 MRO
|22.5306 MDL
|1,000 MRO
|45.0612 MDL
|5,000 MRO
|225.306 MDL
|10,000 MRO
|450.612 MDL
1 MRO = 0 MDL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45487
|0.45487
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44414
|0.43944
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.45124
|0.44779
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.More Moldovan Leu info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings