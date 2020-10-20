1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.012291166 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 81.3592 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
LYD
|1 MRO
|0.0122912 LYD
|5 MRO
|0.0614558 LYD
|10 MRO
|0.122912 LYD
|25 MRO
|0.307279 LYD
|50 MRO
|0.614558 LYD
|100 MRO
|1.22912 LYD
|500 MRO
|6.14558 LYD
|1,000 MRO
|12.2912 LYD
|5,000 MRO
|61.4558 LYD
|10,000 MRO
|122.912 LYD
1 MRO = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12384
|0.12384
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12239
|0.12098
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.12316
|0.12262
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
